Penticton council by-election sees slow start for early voting

Casey Richardson

It’s the second day of advanced voting for Penticton residents on Thursday, as locals head to the polls to decide who will fill the empty city council seat.

The by-election race is split between seven candidates, all hoping to bring their voice to city hall.

The spot was left vacant when former city councillor Amelia Boultbee was elected to the provincial legislature in October 2024.

Castanet spoke with each candidate on pressing local issues and their goals for council. Click each candidate's name to read their Q&As with Castanet.

The candidates running are:

Election officials reported that 206 people had voted by nearly 1 p.m. on Wednesday and that advance days are usually a slow start. They are expecting to see most turnout on general voting day.

General election day is April 5, where voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.