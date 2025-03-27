District of Summerland approves $10K support for judicial review of gravel mine

Photo: File photo

The District of Summerland has committed $10,000 to help a local tourism group stop a contentious gravel mine that was approved by the province.

The Garnet Valley Tourism Association’s is working to have a Judicial Review of the Provincial decision to permit a gravel mine at 27410 Garnet Valley.

Permits for the aggregate mine were approved by the B.C. government last July, after the project was widely opposed by First Nations, local governments and community groups.

The Penticton Indian Band, along with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, the District of Summerland, the Penticton Chamber of Commerce, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the B.C. Wildlife Federation, and others, all spoke out against the project.

The district has asked for the minister of mines to overturn the decision to approve the gravel pit "in a highly sensitive habitat area at the end of Garnet Valley within the district’s municipal boundaries."

In January, council voted to present at the upcoming Southern Interior Local Government Association annual general meeting this spring in Merritt, specifically calling for the ministry to review their guidelines for approval.

The resolution to be presented states that if a proposed project doesn’t conform to local zoning bylaws, the government should assume that is going to cause conflicts between them and municipal leaders and its citizens.

Having already started the judicial review process the association has already spent an estimated $10,000 to get the ball rolling, including hiring a lawyer.

They estimate they will need another $50,000 to $75,000 in costs, and started a GoFundMe to help.

On Tuesday, council reviewed the $10,000 request in a closed meeting, where it was announced later that they approved the funds.

According to staff's report, the funds are to be allocated from the district’s operational grant-in-aid budget as the fund will be administered as a grant from the District to the Garnet Valley Tourism Association.