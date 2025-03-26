Penticton council by-election early voting begins

Photo: Contributed Campaign signs set up on Main Street in Penticton.

Advance voting in Penticton begins today, Wednesday, March 26, in a by-election to replace an empty city council seat.

Penticton residents are being asked to choose between seven candidates to serve roughly half a term on council, filling a spot left vacant when former councillor Amelia Boultbee was elected to the provincial legislature in October 2024. The by-election was called in response.

Wednesday is one of two advanced voting days.

The second will be held on Thursday, March 27. On both days, voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

General election day is April 5, and the same location and hours will be in place for those seeking to vote.

The candidates running are:

