Penticton locals supporting mental health association by fundraising with big fitness challenges

Casey Richardson

Hoping to inspire movement and support mental health, two Pentictonites are gearing up to embark on a big fitness challenge this spring.

Natalie Macdonald and Bob Pond are running the Rise & Thrive fundraiser to support the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

Macdonald will be cycling 100 kilometres every day throughout May, aiming for a total of 3,000 kilometres, while Pond will be lifting weights every day, aiming for 300,000 total pounds.

Macdonald, who owns Tideline Wellness and works as a registered therapeutic counsellor, said she helps people work through their own mental health struggles every day.

"When I was in Grade 11, I went through having three concussions, which really adjusted where my head space went," she said, adding it was a challenge having to re-learn a lot of the basics.

"A really big part of my life is not only learning how I can improve but also helping other people be able to improve as well."

Pond, who owns Pond Performance and works as an athletic therapist, said he primarily works with a lot of athletes that have dealt with injuries that take them out of their game. When that happens, they can feel a loss of identity.

"Typically, we remove people from what they really love doing, which has a mental toll," he said. "I've also, through my previous playing career, I had some teammates that ended up committing suicide."

They're not only hoping to raise money for an organization they care for, but aim to show people that despite setbacks, new movement and exercise is possible.

"[We're] trying to inspire somebody to either be motivated to take that first step, to either increase their physical wellness, because we know there's a lot of benefits that impact the mental side of it," Pond said.

"It's something that I teach in my office every day," Macdonald added. "Even if we just get one person to go to counselling or to go get some help or to start moving...we've basically done our job."

While the pair is putting themselves through some intense physical challenges, they said they're not expecting people to do the same.

"Maybe you go walk for 10 minutes a day, every day for 30 days, and maybe that's your challenge, and that's phenomenal. We want people to be able to just find a way to help make their lives better at the end of the day," Macdonald said.

In preparation for the physical challenges, Pond is working on building up some more strength and physical resiliency to be able to do it day after day.

Macdonald started amping up her cycling routine in January and has a coach helping her as well.

"If you break it down, 100 kilometres is probably about three and a half, four hours on the bike every day, which for 30 days is quite a task," she said.

The two said they're prepared for mental and physical challenges to come up throughout their month-long event and will adapt as best they can.

On May 31, there will be a gala at the District Wine Village to celebrate the challenge completion, which includes a silent auction to help the fundraiser along with live music, drinks and canapés.

To find out more about Rise & Thrive, head to their website here. Donations are being collected through a GoFundMe, which will directly benefit CMHA.