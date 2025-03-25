City of Penticton launching survey of local businesses aimed at aid strategies

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton has launched a "business climate questionnaire," aimed at taking the pulse of local businesses big and small to be used in the municipality's economic development strategy.

“We want to hear from local businesses to learn about what’s working well and whether the city can help address barriers related to maintaining or expanding business,” said Blake Laven, general manager of development services, in a press release issued Tuesday.

“Economic development is the heart of any city and so we are asking the business community what they need to ensure a healthy economic outlook now and for the future.”

The survey includes "questions about how tariffs and counter tariffs may impact local business," as well as other locally focused questions.

Another topic of discussion is the revival of the Love Local program, which was first launched during the pandemic, in order to support local businesses.

The last business climate survey took place in 2018.

Find the questionnaire online here. The survey will be open until Thursday, April 17.