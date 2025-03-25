Construction coming in downtown Penticton to repair water main

Photo: City of Penticton

There will be upcoming overnight construction work at the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo Avenue in Penticton.

On Sunday, April 6, crews will begin work at 7 p.m. and aim to be finished by 7 a.m. in the morning to minimize disruption to local businesses residents and emergency services.

"This work involves a significant water main repair, required to ensure reliable water supply to properties throughout the neighbourhood," reads a press release from the City of Penticton issued Tuesday.

"It will affect water services temporarily and the road will be fully closed during construction. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, watch for signage and to follow the instructions of on-site traffic control personnel."

Any questions can be directed to the public works department at 250-490-2500.