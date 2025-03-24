Local Penticton swimmers do well at Vancouver Island tournament

Photo: Contributed The KISU team

Penticton's KISU swim club had a team of young competitors shine at a recent provincial tournament in Victoria.

KISU placed 5th overall, competing against over 40 teams from all across BC in early March.

"While KISU was the 10th largest team, KISU swimmers stepped up and had the highest point score per person (52.4 points per swimmer compared to the next highest scoring team with 49.4 points per person)," reads a press release from KISU.

They sent 26 athletes in total. The top point scorer was Kyah De Mitri, with 57 points, but there were many other notable incredible performances.

"The girls 15-17 relay team winning gold in all four of their relay events, and first time provincial qualifiers Adeline Duda and Holly MacIntosh swimming their way into a finals spot, in 8th and 9th (alternate) respectively. Will Bourne also made his first ever provincial final, and while he went into the race seeded 4th, swam his way to a bronze medal in the final!" reads the press release.

Several KISU athletes qualified for the next championship meet at provincials.

Qualifying for April's Canadian Open swim meet:

Charlie Bourne (400 IM, 1500 Free)

Kyah De Mitri (200Free, 400Free, 50 breast)

Nina McEachern (50 Breast)

Hannah Rutten (400 IM)

Julius Bartkowicz (200Back).

Qualifying for the upcoming Canadian Trials:

Julius Bartkowics (400 IM, 200Back)

Charlie Bourne (400 IM)

Hercules Gilman (400 IM)

Nina McEachern (50 Breast)

Callum Zieffle (100free)

KISU Head Coach Tina Hoeben, reflected on her team's success at the meet.

“I'm incredibly proud of the KISU swimmers and their collective effort in achieving a Top 5 position for the team," Hoeben said.

"Their commitment to doing what it takes for outstanding performances at the Provincial level is truly commendable. They demonstrated exceptional teamwork and provided unwavering support for one another.”

KISU swimmers will next take on the 2025 Speedo Canadian Open Swimming Championships in Edmonton April 10 to 12.