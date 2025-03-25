Apex Freestyle Snowboard Club athletes shine at BCSnowboard Provincial Finals

Photo: Contributed Hailey Zednai, centre, is the new provincial champion in her age group for boardercross.

Apex Freestyle Snowboard Club is thrilled to announce the success of some of its youth athletes at a recent major event.

The BCSnowboard Provincial Finals for both slopestyle and boardercross were held at Sun Peaks resort in Kamloops.

Apex athlete Hailey Zednai, 15, cinched the top spot and is the new combined U18/U16 boardercross provincial champion.

"Hailey battled 10 other ladies aged 15-18 from around the province and took first place!" reads a press release from the club.

Additionally, athlete Parker Wade took a hard-fought third place in the U13 category in the slopestyle event.

The Apex club is incredibly proud of both athletes.

"Our club has one competitive event left for the season and that is the Neil Edgeworth Banked Slalom at Big White this coming weekend. Wish us luck!"