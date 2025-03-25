254830
257962
Penticton  

Penticton Fire Department teach local youth firefighting skills at annual spring break training

Youth tackle firefighting

- | Story: 540384

At Fire Hall 202, located on Dawson Avenue, the PFD has their training grounds. Every spring, a small group of eager local students get to spend part of their spring break with fire crews and experience actual fire training exercises.

The kids learned to use the Jaws of Life on vehicles, climb ladders, attack structure fires, and more.

Local photographer Mike Biden was on scene to capture some of the amazing achievements. Click through the gallery above.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Penticton News