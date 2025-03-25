Penticton Fire Department teach local youth firefighting skills at annual spring break training

Photo: Mike Biden
The Penticton Fire Department held their annual youth academy this past week, seeing kids from the community learn all the ropes of firefighting.
At Fire Hall 202, located on Dawson Avenue, the PFD has their training grounds. Every spring, a small group of eager local students get to spend part of their spring break with fire crews and experience actual fire training exercises.
The kids learned to use the Jaws of Life on vehicles, climb ladders, attack structure fires, and more.
Local photographer Mike Biden was on scene to capture some of the amazing achievements.