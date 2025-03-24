54 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in Okanagan Falls incorporation referendum

Photo: Contributed

A little over half of eligible electors cast their votes in the recent Okanagan Falls incorporation referendum.

On Saturday, the small community voted to become a district municipality within the Regional District of Okanagan Similakameen, the culmination of a years-long discussion and multiple studies.

According to data from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, 1,110 valid votes were cast, 588 of which were in favour of incorporation, and 512 against.

The estimated number of eligible electors within the proposed municipal boundary is 2,031.

That is to say, 54.16 per cent of eligible electors chose to vote.

The incorporation project page on the RDOS website will remain active over the coming months, as new information and key dates for next steps are confirmed and posted.