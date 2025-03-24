Have a happy sustainable spring in Penticton

Photo: Contributed A product at Impactfull, Penticton's zero-waste store.

Lessen your environmental footprint while enjoying the beauty of Penticton - as a visitor, or a local, and make this Spring a sustainable one.

Cut out plastic at Penticton’s refill store Impactfull Zero-Waste Refillery and Pantry, located at 309 Main St.

“I’ve been interested in sustainability and eco-friendly lifestyle practices since I was in grade school,” said owner and operator Alex Fischer.

“I quickly realized my dream was to open my own refill store in the community when I was able to visit my very first one in Vancouver on a trip years and years ago. I finally had the chance last year and immediately jumped on the opportunity, and we opened a couple of months later! We are coming up on our first anniversary at the end of this month, and I can’t believe how time has flown.”

Coincidentally, the store opened on Mar. 30, 2024, which Fischer said they later realized was International Zero-Waste day.

“Our first year has been truly heartwarming. The reception from our community has truly inspired us and we are excited to grow and continue to support Penticton for hopefully a long time!” said Fischer.

So how does zero-waste work? Fischer has some great tips.

“The title “zero-waste” can make you feel like if you aren’t 100% committed, you aren’t doing it right. But my favourite quote is from the inspiring Anne-Marie Bonneau; “We don’t need a handful of people doing zero waste perfectly. We need millions of people doing it imperfectly”. If you feel overwhelmed, it’s better to start small and work yourself up to more things over time,” explained Fischer.

“Tossing all of the products in your home and buying eco-friendly versions isn’t necessarily the best way to go. Use the rest of your laundry detergent before bringing in your container to refill with a green alternative. Try bagging produce from the store in your own reusable fabric bags or take it home loose to avoid the single-use plastic bags," she explained.

"Even something as small as remembering your reusable water bottle can save so, so many single-use plastic ones. I could go on, so if anyone wants advice, I am always happy to chat about ways to reduce plastic in your life that don’t even cost money or too much effort!”

Try public transportation, ride your bike or even car-share to the refillery, which offers products in bulk for you to fill up jars (yes, even plastic ones!) that are weighed before doing so, meaning you pay for the price of the weight of product you’re purchasing.

For more information, visit impactfull.square.site

Visit B.C.’s first certified, carbon neutral brewery Tin Whistle Brewing Co, and enjoy a delicious cold one knowing it was made responsibly and sustainably!

Tin Whistle Brewing Co is always looking for ways to remain sustainable, from smaller batch brewing to avoid wasting water to conducting energy audits.

And Tin Whistle invests locally, with 95 per cent of its grains coming from B.C. farmers.

Also, to celebrate its birthday (Tin Whistle is turning 30!), be sure to try their Ancient Grain Lager, their newest release.

Visit Tin Whistle in house at 118-1475 Fairview Rd, or online at tinwhistlevrewery.com

Looking for an outdoor adventure with a small environmental footprint? Try sailing!

Winds of Change Experiences offers what owner and skipper Dan Hines says is a “magical sailing adventure.”

“We are Dan and Robyn Hines and offer magical sailing adventures on Okanagan Lake on our 46' sailing yacht 'Anam Cara' from Naramata,” he said.

“It was always a dream of ours to share our love of sailing. Learning to sail has been a life changing experience for us personally. There’s something about learning how to read the winds and ride the waves that lends us the wisdom needed to navigate life well. After years of dreaming and planning, we purchased a sailing yacht a few years ago in Vancouver, BC and carefully transported her to Okanagan Lake. 2025 is our fourth amazing year.”

Accommodating up to six guests, the adventure is four hours long and departs from Naramata marina. Guests are encouraged to bring food and drinks to enjoy while sun tanning, swimming (during anchorage) or paddle boarding.

And talk about an environmentally sustainable activity!

“We are powered by wind!” Said Hines. “Sailing was the means of global transportation before the invention of engines and using fossil fuels.

“There is nothing like that surge of power when the winds grab the sails and we are underway.”

Be sure to check out sailingokanagan.com for more information.

“Sailing is fun! These sailing experiences are a meaningful way to create a great summer memory for a couple, a family or a group of friends looking for an inspiring tour of the valley,” concluded Hines.

