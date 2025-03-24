Penticton Vees ownership acquires expansion team to WHL, retain BCHL membership

Photo: Contributed The Penticton Vees and WHL will make a 'special announcement' on Monday.

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.

The BCHL has sent out a press release confirming that "the ownership of the Penticton Vees has acquired a Western Hockey League expansion team beginning in the 2025-2026 season.

The press release further explains that "Vees ownership will retain its membership in the BCHL and will look to relocate in the near future."

A provided quote from BCHL chairman Rich Murphy adds "We thank the Vees organization for their contributions to the league and we look forward to continuing to work with them as they move forward with their relocation."

Details about the expansion team and the existing BCHL member team are expected at a press conference in Penticton this morning. A live feed will begin at 10:30 a.m.:

Contributed WHL

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

After the news leaked over the weekend, we won’t have to wait long for ostensible confirmation that the Penticton Vees are joining the Western Hockey League.

The City of Penticton, the Vees and the WHL will make a “special announcement” at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

On hand for the announcement will be WHL commissioner Dan Near, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, Vees owner Graham Fraser, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson and the regional vice president of Oak View Group Canada, which manages the SOEC.

Rumours have been swirling for months that the Vees would become the WHL’s 23rd franchise. On Saturday evening, during his Hockey Night in Canada segment, Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman said the league would be making the announcement this week.

According to Friedman, the Vees ownership group would grow to include Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele and former New York Rangers goaltender Mike Richter.

Richter’s son played for the Vees at one time.

The Vees WHL franchise will continue to play out of the 5,000-seat SOEC for its inaugural 2025/26 season.

Confirmation, and more details, are expected to come this morning.

-with files from Wayne Moore