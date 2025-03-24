'New chapter, new legacy': Penticton Vees celebrate moving up to the Western Hockey League

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

It’s a “new legacy, new chapter” for the Penticton Vees franchise, which was officially welcomed to the BC Western Hockey League on Monday morning.

In a ceremony at the BC Hockey Hall of Fame at the South Okanagan Events Centre, WHL commissioner Dan Near took to the stage, officially welcoming the Vees to the league, and praising the Vees’ record of excellence, passion and drive.

“That relentless drive is what makes this franchise so successful to this point in history, and that same drive will not only make the Vees a competitive club on the ice in the Western Hockey League, it'll help them become leaders and valuable members off the ice,” Near said.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said he is thrilled by the development, and shared a similar sentiment from Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel, who could not be in attendance.

“Hockey flows through this community,” Bloomfield said.

“We’re proud of the way hockey has helped create generations of people who know the value of teamwork, hard work and commitment to community. And a big shout out to the Penticton Vees for their commitment to this community. It is truly recognized and thank you for it.”

Bloomfield also noted that the estimated direct local economic impact of the WHL expansion will be almost $8 million and the indirect economic impact will add another $6 million.

Vees majority owner Graham Fraser spoke next, sharing how momentum for the Vees expansion started building late last year, then came to the point where they had to get city council on board.

He was thrilled they were in support, he said, and now they have a "unique lease agreement" at the SOEC which has the city invested as well.

“Let's face it, we're not Seattle and Portland. We're not going to have 10,000 people at a game. We're going to have to work a little harder to make this work. And we came up with a very unique lease arrangement with the city, where we're both invested. We both have to work hard to make this work, but we're confident that we will do it," Fraser said.

The Vees' upgrade to the WHL will come with some changes to ticketing structure and pricing.

Head coach, general manager and president Fred Harbinson confirmed the status quo will change, but that they are not going to "price anyone out of the building."

"There's going to be different flex passes, payment plans. There's all kinds of different options that now, of course, there's eight more home games, so there is going to be an increase just on that alone. But we found different ways to make sure that that people aren't going to be priced out," Harbinson said.

Then he confirmed that Peters Brothers Construction, longtime sponsors of tickets for anyone under 18 to get in for free, will continue with allowing youth 12 and under to attend without cost.

"And then from 13 to 18, the high school kids, are going to have a discounted ticket, and that's being sponsored by them as well," Harbinson said, adding his gratitude to the local company.

The Vees may see some current players with the BCHL franchise come with them, if they are contractually available, and the organization will also be participating in various drafts in the spring.

Fraser said they are prepared to be a little fish in a big pond for the first while.

“We’re going to market it as a little Dave and Goliath, because we are the small guy,” Fraser said.

“But I always say we fight bigger than our weight, we always do, and we will again.”

In the meantime, Fraser still owns the BCHL franchise, which he confirmed they plan to move to another location.

He said the BCHL may have some "growing pains and bumps" as talent leaves the league, but "it'll find its place."

Overall, there was a sense of excitement in the room as the Vees' WHL future was laid out.

The first game will be in September 2025, against new rivals the Kelowna Warriors.

Watch the full press conference below.

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.

The BCHL has sent out a press release confirming that "the ownership of the Penticton Vees has acquired a Western Hockey League expansion team beginning in the 2025-2026 season.

The press release further explains that "Vees ownership will retain its membership in the BCHL and will look to relocate in the near future."

A provided quote from BCHL chairman Rich Murphy adds "We thank the Vees organization for their contributions to the league and we look forward to continuing to work with them as they move forward with their relocation."

Details about the expansion team and the existing BCHL member team are expected at a press conference in Penticton this morning. A live feed will begin at 10:30 a.m..

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

After the news leaked over the weekend, we won’t have to wait long for ostensible confirmation that the Penticton Vees are joining the Western Hockey League.

The City of Penticton, the Vees and the WHL will make a “special announcement” at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

On hand for the announcement will be WHL commissioner Dan Near, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, Vees owner Graham Fraser, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson and the regional vice president of Oak View Group Canada, which manages the SOEC.

Rumours have been swirling for months that the Vees would become the WHL’s 23rd franchise. On Saturday evening, during his Hockey Night in Canada segment, Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman said the league would be making the announcement this week.

According to Friedman, the Vees ownership group would grow to include Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele and former New York Rangers goaltender Mike Richter.

Richter’s son played for the Vees at one time.

The Vees WHL franchise will continue to play out of the 5,000-seat SOEC for its inaugural 2025/26 season.

Confirmation, and more details, are expected to come this morning.

-with files from Wayne Moore & Cindy White