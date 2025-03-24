Penticton councillor Helena Konanz taking third shot at MP job with Conservatives Party

Photo: Helena Konanz

Penticton city council may be down yet another member as Coun. Helena Konanz aims at higher office.

Konanz has been named the Conservative Party Member of Parliament candidate for Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay in the upcoming federal election, confirms the party Monday morning.

Konanz was elected to Penticton council in 2022 for a term through 2026. She was elected alongside Amelia Boultbee, who then ran for and won the local MLA seat in the provincial election in October 2024.

Boultbee resigned her council seat for the job in Victoria, triggering a by-election to replace her that is currently underway.

In response to Boultbee's departure and in light of the guaranteed federal election sometime in 2025, Mayor Julius Bloomfield asked in December that all remaining councillors publicly affirm whether they intended to fulfill their full municipal term, or if they had ambitions elsewhere.

All five remaining councillors, including Konanz, affirmed that they intended to stay for their elected term.

Konanz has unsuccessfully run for the MP role with the Conservative Party on two occasions previously, in 2013 and 2019. She was defeated both times by NDP MP Richard Cannings, who is not seeking re-election.

The NDP party in this riding will be represented by Linda Sankey this spring. The Liberal Party does not have a candidate listed on its website currently. the Green Party will be represented by Carol Dyck, and the People's Party of Canada by Barry Dewar.

Konanz beat out four other hopefuls for the Conservative nomination: former MLA Dan Ashton, Gary Johal, Kevin Klipperstein and Chris Pequin.

The federal election will be held on April 28. During the campaign period, Konanz may choose to seek a leave of absence from her council duties.

Council is currently comprised of the mayor and four active members including Konanz. A fifth, Coun. James Miller, is on mandatory paid leave while facing historical criminal charges.