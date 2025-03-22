WHL expansion announcement expected early next week

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Western Hockey League is expected to confirm the arrival of the BC Hockey League's Penticton Vees to the league next week.

During his Hockey Night in Canada segment Saturday evening, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said the WHL would make the announcement as early as Monday.

Rumours have been swirling for months suggesting the Vees were set to become the league’s 23rd franchise and sixth in the BC Division.

Then word leaked following a WHL board of governors meeting in February that plans were discussed, however nothing had been finalized.

Details around an expansion fee, compensation to the Kelowna Rockets for setting up inside the club’s territorial limit, an expansion draft, how the Vees would slot into the prospects draft and other issues still had to be ironed out.

According to Friedman, the ownership group headed by majority owner Graham Fraser would grow to include Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele and former New York Rangers goaltender Mike Richter.

Richter’s son played for the Vees at one time.

The Vees will need to hire a scouting staff which they likely already have and prepare for the U.S. and main prospect drafts and an import draft.

The Vees are currently winding down another successful BCHL season.

They lead the Interior Conference and league standings with the regular season set to conclude next weekend.

The team would play out of the 5,000 season South Okanagan Events Centre.