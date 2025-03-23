Summerland rescue looking for caring home after helping neglected cat

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has helped a neglected cat get back on his feet after caring for his completely matted fur.

Critteraid President Lori Huot-Stewart said they've been looking after Dasher, whose a year and a half old, and has come so far.

"He was matted and not well looked after at all, and upon getting some much needed attention, we realized that his back legs, they weren't working well, and they had some muscle deterioration or damage," she said.

"He has no problems using the litter box, and it has not dimmed his lovely shining light."

The young man is noted for being incredibly sweet, despite his past hardships.

"We are looking for a very special person that can either foster or foster to adopt, as we feel, he would do much better in a home."

The home would need to have carpet, and someone that is home most of the time to care for him.

"With the guidance of the Summerland vets, they will help us through together with his recovery," Huot-Stewart added.

"He is truly extra special and needs a little bit of extra help and hands and love."

If you're interested in meeting this sweet boy, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention 'Dasher,' to arrange your appointment.