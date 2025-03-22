Hello Spring Market stocked full of artisan goodies at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

The fifth annual “Hello Spring” Market at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre was full of unique items from talented artisans and crafters from all over British Columbia on Saturday.

Whether you're looking for one of a kind treasures, pottery, spring decor or a new snack, there's dozen of options to look through.

Attendance includes a chance to win one of the many gifts from the vendors.

The event runs on Saturday until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 for a weekend pass or $3 per day. Cash payable at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

Part of the admission fees will be donated to the Penticton Community Fridge & Pantry.