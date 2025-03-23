Apex Freestyle Club hosting online auction to support growing athletes

Photo: Apex Ski Club

The Apex Freestyle Club at Apex Mountain Resort has just one week left running for an online auction to help fund their team of aspiring athletes.

Live online now until March 30, buyers can bid on a selection of local goods and services including winery experiences, event tickets, swag bundles, gift certificates and more, all donated from local businesses and families.

All proceeds will go back to the club, which counts among its members kids of all ages and abilities from newcomers to high-performance athletes.

"At the Apex Freestyle Club, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive learn-to-ski programs centered on the core principles of freestyle skiing. Our foremost objective is to instill in children the confidence and competence to ski comfortably on any run, on any mountain, in a safe manner. As children gain proficiency, they naturally become more adventurous, and we harness that spirit in a secure and thrilling manner," the ski club shared.

Thanks to past community support, The club has been able to add more training equipment, including mogul, big-air with the BagJump airbag at Apex, an ever-expanding slopestyle park, and a completely revamped water ramp facility.

"These developments reflect our dedication, supported by the invaluable volunteer assistance from our club members. Nationally and globally, we are renowned for our unparalleled facilities, commitment to excellence, and spirit of volunteerism."

Check out the items up for auction and place a bid online here.