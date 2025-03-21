South Okanagan SPCA is urgent need of supplies for shelter animals and pet food bank

Photo: Pexels stock image

The South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA put out a request for donations on Friday, urgently in need of supplies for the animals they care for.

"Our shelter is running low on some key items we need to keep our animals happy, healthy, and well cared for! If you’re able to donate, we—and our furry friends—would be so grateful," they shared.

The donated food is given out to people and their animals in need in the community and is a heavily relied-upon resource for many.

For the community pet food bank, the SPCA needs:

Wet dog food & dog treats

Wet cat food & cat treats

For their shelter animals, the SPCA needs:

Cheese & Hot dogs

"We use these as high-value treats and to hide medication! Any kind is welcome, but mild block cheese and all-beef hot dogs work best," the SPCA added.

For their staff & volunteers, the SPCA needs:

Scotch tape (refills are perfect!)

Paper towel (for those inevitable messes!)

Laundry detergent (any kind)

Recycling bags

"Every little bit helps, and we appreciate your kindness more than we can say. Thank you for supporting us and the animals we love!"

Donations can be dropped off at 2200 Dartmouth Drive any time, the shelter is open Tuesday to Saturday from 12 to 4pm.

The rescue even has an Amazon wishlist if people can't stop by but still want to help out.

While monetary donations go to help animals in the community, they might not go directly to the food bank, which is why physical items are best.