Okanagan Falls votes in favour of incorporation as municipality

Photo: File photo

UPDATE: 9:38 p.m.

Residents in Okanagan Falls have voted in favour of incorporating the area as a municipality, marking a significant milestone for the community.

Results from the referendum ballot revealed that 588 residents voted "yes" on Saturday, while 512 voted "no." The decision to incorporate means the roughly 3,000 residents will soon have their own mayor and council, gaining more local control and governance.

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Area director Matt Taylor expressed his satisfaction with the outcome.

“I am very pleased for the community with this decision. It has been a long time coming and made through a very open democratic process by informed voters. Okanagan Falls is going to be incorporated as a district municipality,” Taylor said.

He added that the next steps toward incorporation will begin later this week, outlining a roadmap for the transition.

“Again, I am very pleased for the community. And I want to thank every member of the community for participating in this decision that is such an important milestone in the community's history,” Taylor added.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

It's decision day in the small community of Okanagan Falls.

Residents have a simple yes or no question on the referendum ballot — "Are you in favour of incorporating Okanagan Falls as a municipality?"

Currently, the community is part of Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Area D, represented by Matt Taylor on the district board.

Incorporation would give the roughly 3,000 residents their own mayor and council. Okanagan Falls would still have a population-proportionate number of representative seats on the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board, as a member municipality like neighbouring Penticton and Oliver.

The idea has been floated for many years, but this is the first time it has made it to the point of a referendum.

Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and some residents have already voted by mail or at advance voting opportunities.

Results are expected by 9 p.m. tonight.