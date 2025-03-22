Okanagan Falls residents to vote on whether they support becoming a municipality

Photo: File photo

It's decision day in the small community of Okanagan Falls.

Residents have a simple yes or no question on the referendum ballot — "Are you in favour of incorporating Okanagan Falls as a municipality?"

Currently, the community is part of Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Area D, represented by Matt Taylor on the district board along with

Incorporation would give the roughly 3,000 residents their own mayor and council. Okanagan Falls would still have a population-proportionate number of representative seats on the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board, as a member municipality like neighbouring Penticton and Oliver.

The idea has been floated for many years, but this is the first time it has made it to the point of a referendum.

Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and some residents have already voted by mail or at advance voting opportunities.

Results are expected by 9 p.m. tonight.