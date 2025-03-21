Man behind Keremeos sledgehammer attack wins appeal of Thompson-Okanagan travel ban

Photo: Facebook File Facebook profile photo posted by Cameron Urquhart.

A former Keremeos man behind a 2022 sledgehammer assault will be allowed back in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Cameron Edward Jake Urquhart, 44, was found not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder for the violent attack at Keremeos' Village Hall that saw several municipal employees injured and traumatized.

Following that 2022 decision, he was transferred to a custodial psychiatric facility, where he still resides. He has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, for which he receives regular treatment and medication.

During a review hearing in August 2023, it was decided that Urquhart still posed "a significant threat to public safety," although it was also noted he had "done well" since arriving at the psychiatric hospital.

He was eventually granted a 28-day leave condition, which meant "overnight stays in the community at an approved residence for up to 28 days" upon approval.

He reportedly successfully participated in staff-supported outings from the facility, had more than 140 day leaves without incident, and kept in touch with family and friends during local visits, some in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

But in mid-2024, the 28-day leave condition was removed, and Urquhart was placed under a restriction that he be entirely banned from the Thompson-Okanagan region.

Urquhart filed an appeal, seeking to reinstate his leave condition and to narrow the no-go order for the entire region, which he called "overbroad."

Instead, Urquhart proposed a limited no-go order simply for the Village of Keremeos, where his offence had occurred.

The appeal highlighted that Urquhart needs the 28-day leave condition as a mandatory step since he wants to be able to apply for potential transition to supervised transitional housing. It also outlined his significant improvements as a patient at the psychiatric facility, and past success while out on leave.

The Court of Appeal agreed with Urquhart's request. Three judges reversed the 2024 decision, effectively reinstating the 28-day leave condition, and imposed a no-go to Keremeos.