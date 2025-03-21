Summerland security footage captures three cougars next to home

A Summerland woman was awed by what she saw on her overnight surveillance footage this week.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Magda Rzadzinski couldn't believe her eyes when not one, not two, but three cougars were shown strolling by her house in the Austin Street area.

Rzadzinski took to social media to share the footage, in part to help get the word out for anyone who may be in the area.

She also called the BC Conservation Service to report the sighting.

"He assured me that this is a normal activity at this time of year," Rzadzinski told Castanet, adding that as the weather warms, the cougars will head up to higher elevations.

The big cats are mainly active in the middle of the night, so Rzadzinski hopes not too many people will be out walking with their pets, but she wanted to share the word so people in the area know to keep pets safe inside when they are not being watched.