Penticton council seeks advisory committee input before making off-leash dog area decision

Photo: City of Penticton Possible fencing options explored at Riverside Park off-leash dog area.

Penticton city council has decided it needs some outside input before making a decision on a leash-optional dog area at Riverside Park.

At this week's meeting, city staff presented a recommendation to council that the leash-optional area, which had been part of an ongoing pilot project, be continued without fencing.

Staff had previously been directed to explore fencing options. They explored options for partial fencing along certain parts of the perimeter only, and also full fencing, which they determined would cost between $66k and $75k depending on the material used.

Another option would be to officially designate it as a dedicated dog park, which would cost in the range of $350k.

Ultimately, staff recommended sticking with no fencing, which would require no additional funding.

But after council discussed the matter, they decided it would be valuable to get input from the citizen Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee first.

The staff reports will be discussed at an upcoming committee meeting, and the committee will send back their recommendations and thoughts for council to make a final decision on at a later date.