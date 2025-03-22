Penticton's Tempest Theatre to host documentary on importance, challenges of independent theatre

Photo: Tempest Theatre

Tempest Theatre in Penticton is excited to host an upcoming one-night-only screening of a local documentary focused on the importance and resilience of independent theatres, as well as the challenges the industry faces.

"Ounce of Flesh" is described by Tempest as "more than a documentary — it's a wake-up call."

The documentary features behind-the-scene footage and interviews with independent theatre artists, with frank discussion about the difficulties of keeping the art form alive in an era that increasingly does not prioritize funding for the arts.

"Art is more than just entertainment; it's a lifeline — it's connection, and that means survival," says Kate Twa, co-founder of Tempest Theatre and director of Ounce of Flesh.

“This film isn’t just about one theatre: it’s about every creative space fighting to survive, and the loss communities endure when they don’t."

The screening will take place March 28 at 8 p.m. at Tempest Theatre, and will also feature a live Q&A with the filmmakers and a reception to continue the conversation.

More information and tickets can be found here.