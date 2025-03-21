Southern Interior Land Trust given prestigious national certification

Photo: Contributed Some of the land the Southern Interior Land Trust has protected.

The Southern Interior Land Trust is thrilled to be the first trust in Western Canada to be recognized with the prestigious Conservation Excellence Certification from the national Centre for Land Conservation.

"For our small volunteer land trust, achieving this certificate demonstrates that excellence in conservation isn't about size – it's about commitment to best practices and measurable results," said Judie Steeves, SILT president, in a press release.

"This recognition will help us build stronger partnerships and secure more habitat for wildlife."

SILT dates back to1988, and has been pursuing its goal of purchasing land for wildlife in the region ever since.

Today, it owns diverse swaths of land from Ginty’s Pond in Cawston to Edward’s Pond in Grand Forks, obtained with the help of dedicated individuals and groups.

"This certification represents a watershed moment for land conservation in Canada," said Lara Ellis, executive director of the Centre for Land Conservation.

"[The six certified land trusts] have demonstrated exceptional commitment to conservation excellence. Their certification signals to donors, partners, and communities that they operate at the highest levels of professional practice and conservation impact."

Protected natural areas provide not just wildlife habitat, biodiversity and natural carbon sinks in Canada, but are places for recreation, connecting people with nature in their communities.

The Conservation Excellence Certification Program is supported by Environment and Climate Change Canada, philanthropic foundations, and individual donors.

In the end, the program plans to enrol up to 40 land trusts across Canada over the next year.

SILT is a non-profit organization that relies on volunteers, grants and donations to do their conservation work in southern B.C. For more information on SILT, click here.