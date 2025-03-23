Save the date for annual drive-thru breakfast helping South Okanagan kids

Photo: Contributed The annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast fundraiser in Penticton in a past year.

Save the date for the annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast in Penticton, supporting local youth and children.

On April 2, from 6:30 to 9 a.m., get behind the wheel and head to the Penticton Lakeside Resort for a delicious hot breakfast and beverage and more, all by donation to United Way British Columbia, which will then be distributed in this region.

The breakfast bags will also contain prizes and coupons. A minimum of $20 donation per bag is recommended.

All money raised through donations will go right back into the community, for programs that support early childhood development, youth leadership, out-of- school time activities and more throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Pre-orders are accepted with a minimum quantity of 10 bags, and can be made online here until March 31.

Otherwise, drive on up to the Lakeside Resort on April 2!