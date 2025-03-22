Local food growth top of mind at open brainstorming session in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay stock image

A Penticton community group is hosting its own Earth Day celebration this spring with a focus local food production, and they want help brainstorming ideas.

On Tuesday, April 22 at the Penticton Lakeside resort, individuals, families and organizations are welcome to join the event to learn about and support food sustainability at home.

"The Earth Day celebration will feature inspiring speakers, hands-on workshops, and opportunities to connect with others who share a passion for local food and sustainability," reads a press release from the organizers.

"This event is part of a broader effort to not only inspire individuals but to also create a framework for expanding knowledge, resources, and connections around local food production in the community."

Barb Stewart, one of the event organizers, said growing food is about learning from others and sharing knowledge.

“This Earth Day, we want to inspire people, connect them with like-minded individuals, and help them discover the resources and possibilities we can tap into as a community.”

While the actual Earth Day event is not until April, the group is hoping to meet like-minded individuals at a brainstorming session on Thursday, March 27 at 11 a.m. at the Bufflehead Cafe at the Lakeside.

It will be an informal gathering open to all who might have ideas about how to make local food-growing efforts more impactful.

“We want to hear from anyone who’s interested in participating, sharing ideas, or helping to build a stronger network for food-growing in Penticton," Stewart said, regardless of gardening or growing experience.

“This is an opportunity to explore the possibilities and think creatively about what we can achieve together — not just for Earth Day, but for the whole growing season ahead.”

For more details or to RSVP for the coffee meetup on March 27, contact Barb Stewart at [email protected].