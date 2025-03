Photo: Start Here Penticton

The annual Start Here Penticton job fair was reportedly a huge success this week.

According to a post from the organizers on social media, more than 1,000 people came to the fair at the Penticton Trade and Convention on Wednesday, March 19, browsing the dozens of employer booths that filled the hall.

Anyone who missed the event can still view the list of employers and their job opportunities online here.