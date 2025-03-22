South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers hosting fundraising event with silent auction

Photo: File photo

Help support the South Okanagan's key non-profit organization behind collecting crime tips with one of their biggest annual fundraisers.

South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers will once again be hosting their pub night fundraiser with silent auction items.

The donations that come in help to keep attracting tipsters with knowledge of crimes, as they rely solely on the generosity of local businesses and citizens.

The local crime stoppers group was founded in 1992, as a result of the the infamous riot of 1991.

Penticton was chosen to host the Music 91 festival, which was sponsored by the province, and had one of the biggest name preform— MC Hammer.

The group continues to aid in arrests and convictions in cases, gathering ongoing tips that come into their organization and passing them onto RMP.

This year, Crime Stoppers is hosting their fundraising evening at Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro featuring a silent auction, DJ entertainment, and karaoke on Sunday, May 25.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m.

"Support your local Crime Stoppers while enjoying a fantastic night out," the organization shared.

Tickets are $30 and can be ordered online here.

For more information, contact Crime Stoppers through email [email protected]