Summerland museum shares a look at ditch irrigation system that was vital for early orchards

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a look back at a young apple orchard more than a century ago, and the men working on ditch irrigation to enhance it.

The photo was of the Angus property on Prairie Valley, with Cartwright Mountain in the background.

Taken in 1907, the museum said it shows Dick Carefoot, R.H. Helmer, and Bob MacArthur working on the ditch irrigation.

"Helmer was the manager of the Agur's Balcomo Ranch, just a little further along Prairie Valley, and later became the first superintendent of the Dominion Experimental Farm," the museum shared in its post.

"The men are working on the ditch irrigation system that was vital for the success of these early orchards and the burgeoning fruit industry."

Early Summerland settlers obtained their water rights on Trout Creek to irrigate their land as early as 1888. This included men such as Duncan Woods and James Gartrell.

"By the time this photo was taken, The Summerland Development Company had become fundamental in establishing an irrigation system for the new town. Water was taken from the reservoir in Prairie Valley to the townsite via two main flumes, and ditch irrigation took water from the flumes into orchards such as these."

At the left of the photo is the Angus property, which had a pre-fabricated house shipped to Summerland in 1904.

The house was sent by R.B. Angus, the co-founder of the Canadian Pacific Railway and President of the Bank of Montreal.

"Angus was one of several very wealthy men from Eastern Canada who purchased land to support Thomas Shaughnessy's Summerland Development Company. Together, the properties in this area of Prairie Valley became known as 'Millionaire's Row.'"

Angus didn’t live at the home, it was occupied by his great-nephew R.F. Angus. The museum said the house still stands today on Dodswell Ave in Prairie Valley.

Those interested in learning more about Summerland's historic buildings can hear local historian David Gregory at the museum next Thursday, March 12. The lunchtime lecture on Summerland's Heritage Homes takes places from 12 to 1 p.m.

The museum is updating up their water exhibit, which examines the importance of water to the community and explores how the district has tried to harness it and includes more information on ditch irrigation. The refreshed exhibit will be ready for viewing next week.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.