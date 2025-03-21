Summerland unveils online portal for municipal permit, planning applications

Photo: Castanet

The District of Summerland has announced the rollout of a new online application portal.

Building permits, work permits, service requests, planning application and bylaw enforcement complaints can now be submitted through the website.

“Rather than stand in line, people can now go online," said Mayor Doug Holmes in a press release issued Thursday.

"The new application portal helps the district to be more customer-focused and give residents, businesses and developers a faster, simpler and more convenient way of doing their local government business.”

Building permit applicants can also now choose to get their plans reviewed electronically, rather than via hard-copy printed plans.

Features of the online portal are described by the district as:

Tracking of the status of applications

Ability to submit additional documents

Secure payment of fees

Up-to-date information on all development applications in process

The online system was implemented through a $298,541 grant from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Local Government Development Approvals program.

"This funding has enabled the district to adopt best practices and explore innovative solutions to streamline development approval processes while supporting local planning objectives," reads the press release.

"The launch of the online application portal represents another major step in making municipal services more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly for Summerland residents, businesses, and contractors alike."

The portal can be found online here.