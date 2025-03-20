Pentictonites should expect Fortis BC workers to replace gas meters

Photo: Fortis BC

Residents of Penticton should expect Fortis BC crews to soon begin work upgrading residential gas meters.

Workers may need access to local properties to complete their work, which will be completed by both Fortis and contracted vendors.

All vehicles will be marked with Fortis BC decals.

The City of Penticton is not involved in the project. Anyone with questions can contact Fortis BC directly at 1-888-224-2710, or email [email protected]. More information on the new gas meters can be found here.