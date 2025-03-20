Bike lane construction to require traffic detours on South Main in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton stock photo

Traffic on South Main Street will be impacted by construction crews in Penticton starting next week as work continues on the final portions of the lake-to-lake bike lane.

Beginning next week, northbound traffic on South Main will see a detour from Yorkton Avenue to Green Avenue.

The detour area will be just south of the South Main Market, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Southbound traffic will remain flowing.

Then starting April 1, construction will be right in front of that store for two weeks.

"The South Main Market will be open as usual during construction. Access to the store will be maintained where possible, and alternative access will be provided as needed," reads a press release from the City of Penticton.

"Please follow posted detour signs and obey traffic control personnel."

Work will continue in the area through the end of May, which may result in intermittent road closures.

For more on the project, click here.