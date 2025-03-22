By-election Q&A: Meet Ankit Sachdeva, one of seven running for Penticton city council

Photo: Ankit Sachdeva

Castanet News is getting to know the candidates running in the upcoming Penticton council by-election.

Watch for a new candidate Q&A each morning leading up to the first day of advance voting on March 26.

Interviews have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Ankit Sachdeva: Penticton council candidate

Ankit Sachdeva works in sales as a remote worker and describes himself as passionate about helping Penitcton become a more vibrant city.

Castanet: Why are you running to be a city councillor?

Ankit Sachdeva: I believe that there could be some enhancements. I see improvements that can make the city more vibrant. Through my volunteer work that I have been doing with the Snakebite Film Festival, Peach Fest, and my second year with Penticton and Area Access Center doing taxes for low-income individuals, I've been meeting with so many people and just learning about the gaps that they feel from a safety point, in regards to economy growth, and with homelessness and crime getting out of hand.

I want to run and bring in some fresh solutions that make Penticton vibrant.

C: What is the most pressing local issue that you as a Penticton councillor would want to address, keeping in mind that City Hall only has so much power?

AS: In recent years, I've seen an increase in the economic divide between the people who have and the people who don't have, which makes it work in a way that costs rise and it makes it difficult for people to find affordable housing, stable jobs and essential services. Some struggle with homelessness, job security, and I feel this disparity needs to get bridged to create a balanced and vibrant community for all.

I think that I would be able to bring in some affordable housing initiatives, job creation and business support. I would like to encourage new industries to come in and skills training to take place that would support our local businesses.

C: If elected, you would be joining council mid-term. What is one example of a time you have agreed with the current council, and one when you disagreed?

AS: Recently, there was a temporary winter shelter that had been put up. I fully agree with it and I am very proud of that decision that the city has made. It was a big success. I also know from volunteering with the Penticton Art Gallery that there are a few artists that are going in over there to teach art for people who would like to learn, and that's a good way to keep them focused in an activity which is not doing drugs. So I believe that was a big success.

There hasn't been much that I would not agree with. There has been a debate about the bike lanes, but I still feel that should be done. Initially, I would say that the planning could have been done better, but since we've come so far already, it's much better to finish it off.

C: This is a by-election, so roughly a year and a half term is guaranteed before the scheduled fall 2026 election. Is your plan, if elected, to stick around and run again for a full term?

AS: Yes, that's one of the goals I had in mind when I made the decision to run this year. It was so that I could come into council this term and learn on how the current setup is ongoing, and then I'm able to hopefully get re-elected, and then focus on the long term goals.

In my long term goals, I'm looking to get more trees planted in the city so that focuses on a bit of a future that is greener and brighter. I also think about getting a ferry — like a walk on, walk off, ferry on the Okanagan Lake —that can help people who work in the city to go to Kelowna, or even boost tourism for other cities. I'd like to push those kind of agendas, I would say, in the longer term. So I would like to get re-elected.

C: Canada is dealing with a rollercoaster regarding American trade policies. On a local level what, if anything, is Penticton council's role in providing support for local businesses during these uncertain times?

AS: It's a difficult time right now, but I believe that the main goal is to do everything local, do everything which is Canadian. So that's why supporting local businesses and making them grow is the best solution. I think this was long overdue, but we were relying on the U.S. for some products, but I believe we have the power to produce those in-house and support each other.

C: This election is to fill one available seat on council, previously held by now-MLA Amelia Boultbee, but a second seat sits empty at meetings.

Coun. James Miller has been on mandatory leave from his council duties since August while facing historical criminal charges. He retains his council seat in name and collects his city salary, as per the Local Government Act.

In your opinion should Coun. Miller resign while he deals with his personal situation?

AS: It's been running for some time now. I wouldn't want to comment if he should get off the council at this point, but it looks like a yes from everyone else that I've been having discussions with at the city. Everyone does want James Miller to step down during this trial that he's facing.

C: So for you, is it a yes or no?

AS: Yes.

C: Pie-in-the-sky question: If the city had $1 million of free money to spend on anything, how would you want to see it spent?

AS: Economic development, I feel that's the way that we have to run the city. Get a lot of tourism to come in, just not make it a seasonal economy, make it a year-round economy.

One of the things that I feel that could be done better is getting the technology portal upgraded. That would be something that would be useful for the residents itself, from getting city services like paying bills or booking facilities at the community centre or even reporting issues, it could be a bit more of a user-friendly and reliable platform.

I also feel that we could get some better downtown parking. I feel that there are so many residents who do have to go to downtown for just a five minute run in, and it's difficult because it ends up becoming a 20 minute task, so we should have increased space. Also prioritizing seniors with clearer instructions and accessible spots for them.

Advance voting days are March 26 and 27. General voting day is April 5.