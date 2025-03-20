Penticton offender nets seven more months behind bars for two assaults against a woman

Photo: Castanet

A Penticton man will spend roughly seven more months behind bars for two separate assault incidents in 2024.

Levi Thomas Johnson, 25, appeared in Penticton court Thursday to formally plead guilty and to learn his fate for the two violent assaults.

Court heard that in March 2024, a bystander called police when they saw a man, later identified as Johnson, engaged in an assault in a pulled-over car in Penticton.

Johnson was found by police in the passenger seat, the window of which had been smashed by Johnson, and a woman was in the driver's seat with obvious wounds to her face that were from Johnson's hands and fists.

Johnson was arrested at that time, and subsequently released on conditions that included not contacting the woman.

Then in September the woman was again attacked by Johnson, which in addition to being an assault was also a breach of his no-contact order. The victim was hospitalized with serious facial and head injuries.

Johnson was arrested and has remained in custody since.

In an emotional statement, the victim told the court that she remains traumatized by her interactions with Johnson and feared for her life during that time.

The Crown characterized Johnson as having a "serious anger management issue that needs to be addressed," and pointed out that Johnson's criminal history includes another intimate partner violence incident.

Court also heard about Johnson's commitment to alcohol and drug addictions as well as other programming he has undertaken while at Okanagan Correctional Centre, and reported goal of rehabilitation as a successful member of the community.

Judge Lynett Jung noted both the seriousness of the crimes and the victim's words, as well Johnson's reported dedication to turning his life around.

Then, she agreed with a joint Crown-defence submission of effectively 16 months in jail, minus 263 days of credit for time served, which leaves Johnson behind bars for a little over seven more months.

"[This sentence is] saying bad things happen when you do these things, so don't do it again. But we're also saying to other people in the community, in this situation, other men who are involved in intimate partner relationships, you will go to jail, and it's going to be a long time, then you're going to be on probation," she said.

"It also acknowledges that there's a real role in this sentencing to look forward to rehabilitation for this young man, he's young. He's not even 30 yet. He's got a long life ahead of him, and he had overcome a lot ... It's really good to hear that Mr. Johnson wants to step up."