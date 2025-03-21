By-election Q&A: Meet Riley Thompson, one of seven running for Penticton city council

Photo: Riley Thompson

Castanet News is getting to know the candidates running in the upcoming Penticton council by-election.

Watch for a new candidate Q&A each morning leading up to the first day of advance voting on March 26.

Interviews have been edited for clarity and brevity.

--

Riley Thompson: Penticton council candidate

Riley Thompson is an apprentice electrician and a lifelong resident of Penticton who describes himself as lover of the community with a keen interest in politics of all levels.

Castanet: Why are you running to be a city councillor?

Riley Thompson: I just feel that I have a lot to contribute. I am a very passionate and driven young man. I have a lot of ideas on how things can be improved. And instead of sitting on the sidelines, I decided to throw my name in the hat and start trying to make some change.

C: What is the most pressing local issue that you as a Penticton councillor would want to address, keeping in mind that City Hall only has so much power?

RT: Well, I think that it's hard to pick just one, but I'd say housing, especially in respect to affordability, which then I think also really heavily ties into our growing homeless issues. So I think that really the best way to approach the housing and the affordability problems is to just build more housing, especially downtown. Current council has been doing an excellent job in green lighting developments.

I'd like to see that continue happening, and then I'd also like to really start collaborating more heavily with the province. I know the council is trying to work with BC Housing, but I'd like to collaborate with them even more, just to start getting more empty plots of land developed. Start getting some more treatment centres for those struggling with drug addiction in our community.

C: If elected, you would be joining council mid-term. What is one example of a time you have agreed with the current council, and one when you disagreed?

RT: I think most recently for me was the approval for the "Innovation District" by the hospital. I think developments like that are fantastic. I believe they're adding close to 2,000 new units of housing, as well as room for shops and more commercial spaces underneath. So I think that's an excellent job of dealing with housing affordability while simultaneously encouraging economic development.

One I kind of disagreed with, the lake-to-lake bike route comes to mind. I am a huge supporter of bike lanes in theory. I think they are an excellent mode of transportation, and they're a great green and affordable way to travel or a substitute for cars.

That being said, I think the design process left a lot lacking, although I do acknowledge that adding bike lanes onto existing road infrastructure is quite challenging, but I think there's different ways to go about it, and I think that a little bit longer of a design and planning phase could have foreseen some of the shortfalls we're now experiencing.

C: This is a by-election, so roughly a year and a half term is guaranteed before the scheduled fall 2026 election. Is your plan, if elected, to stick around and run again for a full term?

RT: Of course, yes. As I said, this is my home. I grew up here. I'm starting my career here. I have a beautiful girlfriend who I love very much, who I'm hoping to start a family with here. I see myself in Penticton definitely, and I am planning to stick around for the next general election. I'm not planning on going anywhere.

C: Canada is dealing with a rollercoaster regarding American trade policies. On a local level what, if anything, is Penticton council's role in providing support for local businesses during these uncertain times?

RT: As you mentioned earlier, at the municipal level, we only have so much control over things. Obviously the tariffs and the unpredictability of that whole series of events is going to weigh on us all. I think council's role is to continue doing what they're already doing, and that's working to diversify our economy.

With the tariffs and the tensions between Canada and America right now, we might see a drop in tourism, which everybody would probably agree is our most visible industry, for sure. So I think that by continuing to just develop general economic robustness through diversification is the best way for counsel to weather storms like this.

C: This election is to fill one available seat on council, previously held by now-MLA Amelia Boultbee, but a second seat sits empty at meetings.

Coun. James Miller has been on mandatory leave from his council duties since August while facing historical criminal charges. He retains his council seat in name and collects his city salary, as per the Local Government Act.

In your opinion should Coun. Miller resign while he deals with his personal situation?

RT: Really, there's only one answer to that question, right? Of course, I think he should step down.

Obviously, the whole situation surrounding Miller is life-destroying for him, but at the same time, we shouldn't be still paying for him because he refuses to step down. I do believe he should just admit defeat and handle what he needs to handle and let Penticton move on. It is a shame that there isn't two seats in this by-election, but ultimately, we don't have a lot of control over that.

C: Pie-in-the-sky question: If the city had $1 million of free money to spend on anything, how would you want to see it spent?

RT: I think, in light of this being a little bit more of a fun question, I think we should use that money to get a few more events or festivals in Penticton. I live in the downtown core, and anytime there's any sort of event or a festival of any kind, it's always so much more vibrant down there. The whole downtown core just buzzes. Restaurants are busy, shops are busy. It's nice to see people walking around. So I think adding a few more events and really trying to cement that as part of Penticton to bring back of our cultural vibrancy would be money well spent.

Advance voting days are March 26 and 27. General voting day is April 5.