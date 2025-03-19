Penticton man involved in assault placed under five-year supervision

Photo: Castanet

A prolific offender involved in a violent Penticton home invasion will have his freedom significantly restricted for the next five years.

Brandan Kurt Neuman, 40, pleaded guilty to unlawfully being in a dwelling house and assault with a weapon after headbutting a homeowner with a shotgun during the attack on Sept. 28, 2021.

The victim, who was home alone, was assaulted by two men -- one armed with a shotgun and the other with a baseball bat. The homeowner suffered serious head lacerations and a possible broken collarbone.

The attackers fled, and while police briefly pursued them, the second suspect was never apprehended. Neuman’s fingerprints were later found at the scene, leading to his identification.

Neuman, a longtime offender with 20 prior convictions, including robbery and carrying a concealed weapon, has shown significant changes since his arrest.

The Crown, acknowledging weaknesses in the case and Neuman’s progress, reached a joint agreement for strict supervision over five years. Neuman has adhered to bail conditions since June 2023, including 24-hour house arrest.

As part of the agreement, Neuman will wear an electronic monitoring device, abide by a curfew, avoid contact with the victim, and abstain from alcohol or drugs. He must also undergo counseling and provide a DNA sample. Defence counsel noted Neuman’s commitment to sobriety and his support for his family.

Justice David Layton expressed confidence in Neuman’s potential for rehabilitation but emphasized the severity of the offence. The case had weaknesses, but Neuman’s remorse and guilty plea were taken into account in the joint submission. Neuman is expected to continue working, supporting his family, and living under strict supervision.

Earlier, in January 2023, Neuman was also linked to an armed robbery at the EZ Vape Shop in Penticton, identified through DNA evidence from a cigarette butt.

The case is still under investigation for additional robberies.

