City of Penticton hoping to earn estimated $1.58M in proceeds from land sales

Photo: Contributed Lakeview Road, left, and Pineview Road, right, properties that the City of Penticton will be selling.

Penticton city council has approved selling two municipally-owned plots of land, in the hope of adding an estimated $1.58M to its reserves.

At Tuesday's meeting, council heard a city staff report recommending the sale of 711 Pineview Road and 4507 Lakeside Road on Skaha Lake.

The Pineview Road property is adjacent to previously city-owned properties that were sold in earlier years, and turned into housing.

Now, staff say, the time is ripe to sell this parcel and put the estimated $322,000 in proceeds from the sale into the Land Acquisition Reserve Fund "to purchase more strategic properties as they become available."

The Lakeside Road property, on the other hand, would see its estimated $1.252M in proceeds from the sale go into "more strategic parkland" through the Parkland Acquisition Reserve Fund. That plot of land is currently zoned for multi-unit residential usage.

Council approved putting the lots up for sale without discussion.