By-election Q&A: Meet Nick Stulberg, one of seven running for Penticton city council

Photo: Nick Stulberg

Castanet News is getting to know the candidates running in the upcoming Penticton council by-election.

Watch for a new candidate Q&A each morning leading up to the first day of advance voting on March 26.

Interviews have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Nick Stulberg: Penticton council candidate

Nick Stulberg is a payroll supervisor and describes himself as being thrilled to bring a passion for affordable living to Penticton council.

Castanet: Why are you running to be a city councillor?

Nick Stulberg: I've been looking to get involved in civic politics for a while. I've got a young family, full time job, and the opportunity has finally presented itself where I'm not quite as busy with my kiddos. They're in elementary school, so I've got a little bit more time on the family front.

And I'm working as the payroll administrator for OneSky Community Resources here in Penticton, a big, wonderful nonprofit, and they are pretty flexible with work schedule. That gives the ability for me to attend council meetings and other functions, the option is there.

So work front, family front, got the green light, and looking to help make a difference for Penticton.

C: What is the most pressing local issue that you as a Penticton councillor would want to address, keeping in mind that City Hall only has so much power?

NS: It's affordability. There's a clear and present cost of living crisis and affordability crisis in Penticton and across Canada. I know that different levels of government have tried a few different things here and there to try and address the issues.

On a municipal level, first thing is tackling and expanding the affordable housing reserve fund that the city has, really just supercharging it with, expanding the scope of grants and funds that we go after, but also looking for community investment as well to make sure that we've got more money to actually convert existing and new housing stock into actually affordable, non-market housing for residents.

So that's the main priority for me, is looking at the instruments and the tools that we've got as a city and as a local government, and utilizing tools to make things actually work for residents.

The second one is expanding upon the transit program. We've had in Penticton free transit for people under the age of 24 for a couple of years now, and it's been working really well. I want to pursue expanding that to residents over the age of 60 as well.

C: If elected, you would be joining council mid-term. What is one example of a time you have agreed with the current council, and one when you disagreed?

NS: The public safety portfolio, if you want to call it that, a lot of the measures that have been undertaken, such as hiring additional RCMP officers, integrating the social development portfolio and program with the enforcement with measures like the Car 40 [Integrated Crisis Response Team] program.

Taking a look at a lot of the perceived and very real issues that are affecting our society on an enforcement front, and trying to look at what can actually be done on that local level to reduce crime, but also ensuring that the people who are suffering the most, either as a result of petty crimes, theft or just being subjected to the prospect of homelessness, are being talked about, are being discussed and coming up with the best tools to solve those really complex issues — seeing council come together with the other local institutions, like the RCMP, like 100 More Homes, and trying to drill down into what's actually causing these issues, it's teamwork that I like to see, and it's a team that I'd like to be part of.

C: And the second part, anything you have disagreed with?

NS: When it comes to the housing front, I was on the Housing Task Force and had to work together to update the Official Community Plan to reflect the increased density changes that came from the province.

When we were discussing it, and when city council started to act on it, I'm of the opinion that more should be done on the affordability front.

The city's growth needs are about 315 new units per year, with 57 of those be non market units, [according to the most recent Housing Needs Reports].

In 2023, 197 units were built through building permits, zero of them being non-market affordable housing. In 2024, just last year, the number increased to 283 but again, only 28 of those units were non-market.

So there's good teamwork with the current city councillors, but seeing how the issue of affordability is just continuing to increase, and we're seeing a backsliding on what our own identified goals were and are, we need to work harder.

I'd like to bring that desire to council so that we can all just become a bit more aggressive on that topic.

C: This is a by-election, so roughly a year and a half term is guaranteed before the scheduled fall 2026 election. Is your plan, if elected, to stick around and run again for a full term?

NS: Absolutely. I live in Penticton, I'm raising my family in Penticton. They're going to elementary school here. My job is here in Penticton.

My desire to improve the wellbeing of residents through participating in local government and just in my community generally, is not going to go away in that year and a half or so, and it's going to continue onwards past 2026.

C: Canada is dealing with a rollercoaster regarding American trade policies. On a local level what, if anything, is Penticton council's role in providing support for local businesses during these uncertain times?

NS: I think the best thing for the city to do and reflect is consistency with what they're wanting to do from a policy perspective, and then communicate that effectively to the public and to our local businesses.

There's enough turmoil outside of our borders that's going to have an impact on the bottom line, so just making sure that we're doing the best job possible to maintain consistency by way of not having high tax increases that are unexpected, having utility bills or other costs come up as a surprise.

In the last handful of years, given the pandemic and all the other economic issues that local businesses have been facing and residents generally, we can't afford surprises.

So the consistency that council can offer, that's the best bet. Just to make sure that they know what we're up to and we're looking out for their best interests.

C: This election is to fill one available seat on council, previously held by now-MLA Amelia Boultbee, but a second seat sits empty at meetings.

Coun. James Miller has been on mandatory leave from his council duties since August while facing historical criminal charges. He retains his council seat in name and collects his city salary, as per the Local Government Act.

In your opinion should Coun. Miller resign while he deals with his personal situation?

NS: I would say, if I were in his position, which I'm not, but if I were in a position where there were legal proceedings against me, I personally would make point of stepping down knowing that there's no real likelihood of me being able to fulfill my duties in the time that it takes for the trial process to be undertaken.

It's a matter of principle, and that's where I stand. But I guess there's obviously legal advice that's being offered to him, and the choices that he's making are probably based on a few different factors.

C: Pie-in-the-sky question: If the city had $1 million of free money to spend on anything, how would you want to see it spent?

NS: Oh, that's easy. I would put together a committee of local residents and experts to identify the the cheapest, best property to purchase, to convert into non-market, affordable housing tied to income for residents. That's it. I would make sure we get more affordable housing and start from there.

Advance voting days are March 26 and 27. General voting day is April 5.