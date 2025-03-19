Temporary winter shelter in Penticton extended through April 2026

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city council has approved a year-long extension to a 24/7 "winter" shelter.

The shelter, located on Warren Avenue and operated by Penticton and Overdose Prevention Society and funded by BC Housing, was first approved in October 2024.

The city leased the land through April 2026 but the shelter itself was only given a green light on a trial basis through March 2025.

Recently, city staff, after reviewing data from this winter, recommended council support an extension for the shelter for a full year.

The shelter opened in mid-November, and council has received regular updates.

During operation to date, 11 people who were using the shelter successfully got connected with long-term housing and many others found case managers for their varied needs.

Community mental and physical health partners report the 24/7 model has resulted in fewer incidents, and notable reductions in calls for service for bylaw, fire and RCMP.

Council also received 22 pieces of correspondence regarding the shelter extension with 11 letters of support, 10 testimonials from shelter users and people associated with the shelter, and one letter outlining concerns with the operation of the shelter from a neighbouring business.

One of those supportive letters came from the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

"In its short operation, the shelter has demonstrated significant success in addressing the critical needs of Penticton’s unhoused population while simultaneously mitigating public safety concerns," reads a letter to council signed by Michael Magnusson and Jordan Knox with the Chamber.

"Maintaining its operation for another year will ensure continued access to vital support services and stability for individuals in need, while also benefiting the broader community."

The goal of extending the shelter is to maintain stability for the many people who have been using the 24/7 shelter, instead of turning the roughly 40 current patrons out onto the street come April 1.

Council discussed the matter briefly. Coun. Campbell Watt asked staff about the intended "temporary" designation of the shelter, specifically whether there is a plan in place for the individuals using the shelter when the lease runs up next year.

"This [extension] buys us a little more time to get other options in place, whether it is transitional housing, more supportive housing or other options in the community," explained development services general manager Blake Laven.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield said he shared some concerns about the fact that shelters should, by their nature, be temporary, but stressed its value.

"I'm in favour of the staff recommendation, but I don't think we should stop there. It should be followed up by actions such as further data research and data gathering with the [other shelters] and continuing to ensure that we have a very effective operation at the shelter," Bloomfield said.

Coun. Isaac Gilbert called the shelter a "great success."

"I think what we've seen here is that city councils have to put stake in the game. You can no longer rely on the province to be able to step forward and to supply the best quality. And to be quite frank and honest with you it's because they don't hear it from the public," Gilbert said.

"Kudos to is the social development department [...] when you come as a united front with all your partners, the people who supply the social services, even the arts council, when you come as a united front to BC Housing, how can they turn it down?"

Ultimately, council unanimously approved the operation permit extension through April 2026.

The permit will include the same conditions that a safety and security plan be in place during activation, covering the shelter and surrounding area, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It will only be finally approved if provincial housing is secured, but staff expressed confidence that will come to pass.