Lower Similkameen Indian Band, firefighters tackle 'fire incident' near Chopaka Bridge

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.

Keremeos Fire-Rescue has the fire contained and are patrolling for hot spots to be extinguished, according to a social media post from the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

"Smoke may still be visible from Hwy 3 & surrounding properties but there is no cause for further concern," the post reads.

"LSIB sends its sincere thanks to Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department for their response, and the BC Wildfire Service & AIMRoads Keremeos Yard."

ORIGINAL: 4:30 p.m.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has put out a notice on Tuesday afternoon that they are responding to a "fire incident" near the Chopaka Bridge.

Resources from LSIB, Keremeos Fire-Rescue, the BC Wildfire Service, and AIM Roads, are responding.

"Please keep away from the area in order for responders to action this incident," they stated in their post.

"Further updates will be provided as they become available."

The fire is currently listed on the BC Wildfire Service map and is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size.