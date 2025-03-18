Tickets available for South Okanagan Crime Stoppers' $1K raffle package

Photo: Yeti

Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen is holding a raffle for a prize package worth over $1,000.

In a social media post on Monday, the policing service announced that tickets are now available.

Several prizes are included in the package, including a Yeti Tundra Wheeled Cooler.

"With only 1,525 tickets printed, your chances of winning are great," reads the post.

The raffle draw date is May 25.

For more information on Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen's raffle, email [email protected].