Penticton winery turning old wine barrels into dog beds for charity with help of local Men's Shed

Photo: Upper Bench Winery Work done so far by the Penticton Men's Shed Group turning wine barrels into dog beds

Hoping to help some dogs stay fashionably comfortable while donating to ones in need, one local winery is taking their wine barrels and turning them into dog beds.

Upper Bench Estate Winery & Creamery donated 20 of their used wine barrels to the Penticton's Men's Shed group to make dog beds out of.

The Men's Shed movement, which originally started in Australia more than 30 years ago, has since spread around the globe.

The idea is a space for men to gather and work "shoulder to shoulder" on projects, sharing skills and knowledge, building friendships, and increasing physical, mental and emotional well-being.

The local volunteer club started in September 2022, and have only grown in numbers and project accomplishments.

Upper Bench Winery operations manager Sarah Sloan said she reached out to the men's group, hoping the volunteer work would be of interest for them.

"We have a much more rudimentary version here for our previously two dogs—now just one dog—they have barrel beds. They're not nearly as nice as the ones that the Men's Shed has created for us, but we've always had dog beds made out of wine barrels here, and we just thought, well, this can maybe be a little bit nicer than what we have, done professionally," she said.

They also liked the idea of keeping anything more out of the landfill and re-utilizing the barrels.

Many hours have gone into repurposing the barrels, including lining epoxy on the inside and making them entirely waterproof.

"They just look beautiful," Sloan added.

The team is hoping to have them all completed in the next couple weeks before they put them out for sale, with all proceeds going towards Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland, minus the small cost of construction materials.

"Upper Bench has always been a really big supporter of Critteraid. They get all of our empty wine bottles as well," Sloan said, adding that winery co-owner Shana Miller also adopted several cats from Critteraid.

The winery estimates they will be selling the smaller beds for around $250, and the larger for around $300, based on the amount of work that went into creating them.

The beds will be sold in the wine shop, located at 170 Upper Bench Road, during regular business hours. Keep an eye on their social media for the sales announcement.