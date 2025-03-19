By-election Q&A: Meet Jason Reynen, one of seven running for Penticton city council

Photo: Jason Reynen

Castanet News is getting to know the candidates running in the upcoming Penticton council by-election.

Watch for a new candidate Q&A each morning leading up to the first day of advance voting on March 26.

Interviews have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Jason Reynen: Penticton council candidate

Jason Reynen describes himself as a devoted husband, father and local business owner who is passionate about the future of Penticton.

Castanet: Why are you running to be a city councillor?

Jason Reynen: I'm born and raised here, my whole life. In the decades of being here, seeing the city, in my eyes, kind of fall apart a bit, I just feel like I don't want to be on the sidelines anymore.

If I can make change and do something about it, I would step up in a heartbeat.

C: What is the most pressing local issue that you as a Penticton councillor would want to address, keeping in mind that City Hall only has so much power?

JR: I mean, obviously the big one for everybody in town right now is public safety still, and addiction and all that sort of thing. But that is a provincial issue. So that's going to be heavily weighed on the province. What I would do as a councillor is to try to put as much pressure on them to make some changes up at the top.

That being said, I think the primary issue that we need to look at as a municipality is taking care and being fiscally responsible. Right now, with the current circumstances in the world, we need to be careful with how much money we're spending as a city, and any money that we can save and give back to our taxpayers would be beneficial for every person who's hurting right now.

C: If elected, you would be joining council mid-term. What is one example of a time you have agreed with the current council, and one when you disagreed?

JR: I think they're making a lot of good movements forward with some of the housing. But some of the projects, like the skate park, they could have been a little bit more fiscally responsible in spending on that aspect. I think it was a little over budget in my eyes.

But with the timing of everything right now, given the pier [replacement project] and some of the other things that should be spent on in Penticton ... I'm all for the youth, and expanding as much for the youth as possible, but we just have to be a little bit more careful about the amounts we're spending.

C: This is a by-election, so roughly a year and a half term is guaranteed before the scheduled fall 2026 election. Is your plan, if elected, to stick around and run again for a full term?

JR: Absolutely, 100 per cent I would. I would either, you know, push for another council seat, or even look towards stepping up running for mayor again.

C: You were quite close to winning the mayor's seat in 2022. So it's fair to say that is still an ambition of yours?

JR: One hundred per cent. I kind of want to watch how things play out, but it's definitely something I'm considering. It's something my family knows that I'm wanting to do for the community. So we're all in at this point. [This short term], you'll get a feel for who I am.

C: Canada is dealing with a rollercoaster regarding American trade policies. On a local level what, if anything, is Penticton council's role in providing support for local businesses during these uncertain times?

JR: This runs with what I was saying earlier. It's cutting wasteful spending, prioritizing core services, demanding transparency on some of the stuff we're spending, and holding the province accountable as well.

As a municipality, it is really important that we really do everything we can to save as much as possible at this point, because we don't know what's going to happen in the future. Providing reassurance for the community as well.

C: This election is to fill one available seat on council, previously held by now-MLA Amelia Boultbee, but a second seat sits empty at meetings.

Coun. James Miller has been on mandatory leave from his council duties since August while facing historical criminal charges. He retains his council seat in name and collects his city salary, as per the Local Government Act.

In your opinion should Coun. Miller resign while he deals with his personal situation?

JR: It's not my decision to make, but 100 per cent, given the circumstances. I think we need as many people on council as possible, so I think the right thing for him to do is step down and give the opportunity for someone else to do the job.

That's what's most important here, is the city. And I don't feel like in his position currently, he's doing any good for the city.

Taking a paycheque and sitting at home, to me, isn't really doing your job.

C: Pie-in-the-sky question: If the city had $1 million of free money to spend on anything, how would you want to see it spent?

JR: You know, that's a really good question. Honestly, I would give it back to taxpayers at this point. I think everybody needs a bit of a relief.

I think a lot of people could use a few bucks in their pocket coming through, given back to people who are probably the most vulnerable at this point, like seniors, making sure that they have an adequate amount of food.

Again, what we're seeing here is everything going up in cost, and it's not going to get any better. And in the near future, these people are going to be the ones that suffer the most, the people that can't afford their groceries or can't afford their rent.

If I had a million dollars, it would get distributed to all the citizens in Penticton as much as possible.

Advance voting days are March 26 and 27. General voting day is April 5.