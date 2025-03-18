Team-based primary care clinic in Penticton given $1M donation from SOS Medical Foundation

Photo: Pexels

A non-profit seeking to expand out a team-based primary care clinic in Penticton has received their first major donation.

The SOS Health Care Society has been working to relocate an existing walk-in clinic into a much larger space on Skaha Lake Road, recently been granted tax exemption and waived building permit fees by local council.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the society shared that the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation landmark gave them a $1 million donation towards the $2.1 million dollar fundraising goal.

"The region’s newest primary care facility will bear the name The Colleen Schneider Medical Centre, honouring the foundation’s commitment to building a healthier future," they shared.

"This extraordinary contribution marks the largest single investment in the clinic’s development, ensuring a long-term solution for thousands of patients who rely on walk-inand team-based care."

Penticton currently has two walk-in clinics and an Interior Health-operated Urgent Primary Care Centre on Martin Street that opened in 2021, the latter of which only serves as a walk-in for the public after 5 p.m.

The Apple Plaza Community Walk-in Clinic is the one proposed to move to the larger space under the stewardship of SOS Health Care Society.

More doctors and other healthcare staff will be added.

The expanded centre is scheduled to open in summer 2025, with the walk-in clinic, family physicians, nurse practitioners, and allied health professionals.

"This donation is more than just financial support—it’s a lifeline for families who struggle to find a doctor. It’s a bold investment in the well-being of our community," Medical Foundation CEO Ian Lindsay said in the news release.

"We are proud to stand behind a project that will have an enduring impact on healthcare in our region."

Construction is already underway and the society said they have a dedicated team of healthcare providers and staff ensuring a seamless transition for patients.

"This milestone highlights the impact of community-driven healthcare, where local generosity creates meaningful change. Every donation, no matter the size, helps make a difference."

For more information or to support fundraising efforts for the Community Walk-In Clinic and other primary care initiatives, visit the SOS Community Primary Care Clinics Fund website.