Major South Okanagan job fair runs all day Wednesday

Photo: Contributed

Today is a big day for job seekers in Penticton and anyone curious about career opportunities in the South Okanagan.

The Start Here Penticton Job Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

More than 40 employers will be set up at booths on site with information about various local jobs and industries.

Attendees looking for everything from part-time and seasonal positions to full-time, permanent positions for skilled professionals will find options, explains the Start Here team.

The event is free, and there is a lineup of drop-in seminars on a variety of topics:

11 to 11:45 a.m.: Sales in the age of AI and Digital Engagement – Sales Scalability - Priya Sachdev

12 to 12:45 p.m.: Local Labour Market and Business Review – Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Michael Magnusson and WorkBC Centre Penticton Ashley R

1 to 1:45 p.m.: Education and Training Programs with- Sprott Shaw, Candace Lippert and an Okanagan College speaker

2 to 2:45 p.m.: Working in your Golden Years: Will it boost your wallet or impact your Pensions and Employment Insurance Benefits – Friend or Foe? - Service Canada Ginette Schirrmeiste

3 to 3:30 p.m.: City update

All the seminars are also free to attend, and do not require registration.

For more information including a list of employers that will be in attendance, click here.