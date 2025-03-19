Annual Penticton Sunrise Rotary used book sale seeking donations

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Pentictonites can clear some shelf space and help a good cause this spring.

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is hosting its annual used book sale from April 8 through 12 at the Penticton Curling Club, and in advance, they are collecting donations of gently used books, games, and puzzles to be sold.

All proceeds will go towards community initiatives and local non-profit organizations.

The donation collection period begins March 22 and runs through April 7. Donations can be dropped off at IGA and Save On Foods during regular business hours in that time period.

In addition, volunteers will be collecting books at the Penticton Curling Club from 9 a.m. to noon on March 22, March 29-30, and April 5-6.

Encyclopedias, text books, manuals, condensed books, and magazines are not accepted.