New mental health program in Penticton aims at coping tools for emotional management

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan Similkameen branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is now offering a new program intended to help people learn tools to work through strong emotions, including anger.

"Releasing and Integrating Strong Emotions," also known as RISE, is the result of requests from CMHA users for an emotional management program.

“This course provides a safe, supportive, and non- judgemental environment where participants can explore and understand a diverse range of emotions and coping strategies. Participants are encouraged to embrace vulnerability and share their experiences and emotions openly with the group, fostering a sense of community and mutual understanding," explained local CMHA branch executive director Leah Schulting, in a press release Tuesday.

Topics discussed will include:

Identifying triggers

Understanding emotions that can contribute to or manifest as anger, such as fear, hurt, disappointment or resentment

Developing coping strategies

Communication skills without resorting to aggression

Problem solving skills strategies

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT)

The first session starts in April, running twice weekly during an evening session. It is free to participants, thanks to grant funding.

To register or for more information contact Vince at 250- 493-8999 or [email protected]