Penticton ready to welcome 10 days of arts, culture, and creativity at Ignite the Arts

Photo: Ignite the Arts Festival

Penticton's Ignite the Arts Festival is fast approaching, with tickets available for a jam-packed experience of culture and creativity.

It all gets started on March 21 with the kick off of "community week," a lead-up to the actual festival weekend March 28 to 30.

During community week, there will be plenty of free and discounted events at venues throughout the city.

Events will include the unveiling of the Penticton Art Gallery Mini Mural project, a lake-to-lake art walk, talks from local artists, art camps for kids, a song writing camp and much more. Full details about each day of community week can be found here.

Then, the festival weekend begins in earnest on Friday with the popular "parade for no reason," 6 to 7 p.m. departing from and returning to the Elks Lodge.

The rest of the weekend features over 70 musical and performing acts to choose from at town downtown venues.

"The festival's lineup features something for everyone, from folk to electronic to spoken word and hip hop, as well as live theatre, dance, clowns, workshops, exhibitions, and a good dose of programming for kids and music to get you dancing," explains the team behind Ignite the Arts.

Tickets are available at varying rates for youth, seniors, single-day passes, and full weekend passes, all available online here.